Bytom Achieves Market Cap of $83.16 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0830 or 0.00000977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptopia, OKEx and Huobi. Bytom has a market cap of $83.16 million and $18.97 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00646030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007755 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00031498 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BigONE, BitMart, Cryptopia, CoinEx, CoinTiger, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, OKEx, RightBTC, Neraex, Gate.io, FCoin, CoinEgg, Bibox, LBank, HitBTC, Huobi and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

