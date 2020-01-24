Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.31

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.31 and traded as low as $20.60. Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 992,457 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $242.12 million and a P/E ratio of 6.36.

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

