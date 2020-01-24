Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $923.81

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $923.81 and traded as low as $632.50. Burford Capital shares last traded at $635.50, with a volume of 1,017,266 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BUR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,164 ($15.31) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,572.57 ($20.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 714.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 923.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65.

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

