Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Position Reduced by Jolley Asset Management LLC

Jolley Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 88.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 75,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Shares of Bunge stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.43. 41,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.88. Bunge Ltd has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $59.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.87. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $97,604.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,801.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.