BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Receives GBX 251 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 251 ($3.30).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.35) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC decreased their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 169 ($2.22) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

In related news, insider Simon Lowth bought 106,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

Shares of LON:BT.A remained flat at $GBX 171 ($2.25) during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,278,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52-week low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 241.40 ($3.18). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 192.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 187.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

