Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. Brown-Forman posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brown-Forman.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.97 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 25.10%.

BF.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

BF.B traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,901. Brown-Forman has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Brown-Forman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

