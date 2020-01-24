Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BRKS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.89. 381,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,426. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $200.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $255,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,105.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $146,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,670 shares of company stock worth $10,645,741. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 475.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Brooks Automation by 118,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

