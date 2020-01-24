Brokers Set Expectations for Netflix, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $377.58.

Shares of NFLX opened at $349.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.01 and its 200-day moving average is $306.73. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The firm has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,678 shares during the period. OZ Management LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,716,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 695.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 457,098 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28,747.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 336,635 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,976,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.