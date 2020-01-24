Brokers Set Expectations for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSLLY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of CSLLY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.25. 35,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,963. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $95.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.70. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $65.26 and a 12-month high of $105.83.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.