Brokers Offer Predictions for First Horizon National Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Horizon National in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.31.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Horizon National has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

In other news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Horizon National during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon National during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon National during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.