Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank of Commerce Holdings’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

BOCH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.66. Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 48,606 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 5,263.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 33.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 299,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.