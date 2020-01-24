Brokerages Set Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Price Target at $34.25

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NYSE THC traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.31. 73,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,123. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.84. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 35.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

