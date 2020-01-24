Brokerages Set Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) PT at $9.97

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.14.

ERIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

ERIC traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,561,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,553. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 0.55. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

