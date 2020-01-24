Brokerages Set SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target at $13.67

Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in SLM by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,839,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. SLM has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SLM will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

