Brokerages Set Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Target Price at $273.57

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RETA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. National Securities lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $239.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RETA stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.82. The stock had a trading volume of 292,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,919. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $224.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.55.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,281.61% and a negative net margin of 398.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,561. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Traweek, Jr. purchased 40,218 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,359,894.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,601,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.