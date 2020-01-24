Brokerages Set Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Target Price at $33.00

Shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock remained flat at $$28.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million. Analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLBK. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,492,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 148,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 34,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

