Brokerages Set NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) PT at $6.50

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

NYMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,363,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 350,094 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 75,490 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 19,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 95,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYMT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,806,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,696. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 112.90 and a quick ratio of 112.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

