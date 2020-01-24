Brokerages Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) PT at $129.46

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.15. 1,848,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,952. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.59. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,346 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,174,000 after acquiring an additional 82,781 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $238,844,000 after acquiring an additional 788,392 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,432,000 after acquiring an additional 314,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

