Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Target Price at $100.17

Shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.17.

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $26,394.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $493,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 515.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 52.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

DIN stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.16. 8,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,186. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average is $80.24. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 11.46%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

