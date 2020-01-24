Brokerages Set $4.20 Target Price for RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB)

Shares of RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. RYB Education’s rating score has declined by 10.4% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $4.20 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RYB Education an industry rank of 177 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

RYB Education stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,472. The firm has a market cap of $168.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. RYB Education has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $9.46.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter. RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) by 111.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,044 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of RYB Education worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

