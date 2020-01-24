Brokerages Set $27.50 Target Price for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $27.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,250. The company has a market capitalization of $333.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $38,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 4,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

