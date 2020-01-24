Brokerages Expect Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) to report sales of $113.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the lowest is $108.33 million. Mammoth Energy Services posted sales of $278.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will report full-year sales of $674.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $665.70 million to $681.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $544.97 million, with estimates ranging from $505.80 million to $611.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mammoth Energy Services.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TUSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of TUSK stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,073. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $71.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.

In other news, Director Wexford Capital Lp bought 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $48,829.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 228.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 470.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 79,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 863,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 21,553 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

