Brokerages Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Blackbaud reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

BLKB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Blackbaud and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $165,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,678.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $124,700.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,846 shares of company stock worth $311,288 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Blackbaud by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. Blackbaud has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $97.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average is $85.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

