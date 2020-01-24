Brokerages Anticipate Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Will Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to report earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Visa posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $206.52. 8,515,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,634,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.51. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Visa by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 243.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $171,558,000 after purchasing an additional 706,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $119,100,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

