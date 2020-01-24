Brokerages Anticipate Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to Post $1.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will report earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Varian Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $878.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $636,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $182,213.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,145.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 14,499.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,574,000 after buying an additional 376,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,117,000 after buying an additional 319,325 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 113.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 455,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,226,000 after buying an additional 242,080 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 42.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,683,000 after purchasing an additional 208,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $18,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.41. The company had a trading volume of 615,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,881. Varian Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $103.92 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.73.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

