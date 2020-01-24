Brokerages Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.08). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TUFN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

