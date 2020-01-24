Brokerages Anticipate Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) to Announce -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) to report ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.53). Tailored Brands posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tailored Brands.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.43 million. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 427.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLRD. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of TLRD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.39. 2,856,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $202.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48. Tailored Brands has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tailored Brands in the second quarter worth $12,505,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the second quarter valued at about $9,923,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,519,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after acquiring an additional 346,005 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the third quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 52.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 671,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 230,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

