Brokerages Anticipate Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $26.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Summit Financial Group an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMMF. ValuEngine cut Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

In other news, CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $33,920.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,562.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Hawse III sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $78,822.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $220,118. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 140,632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 584.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMMF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.69. 11,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,313. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 25.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

