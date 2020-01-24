Brokerages Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.00. Robert Half International reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. CL King started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 79.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 19.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.54. 769,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $69.08.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

