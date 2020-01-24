Brokerages Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Post $2.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62. Lennox International reported earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $11.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 199.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

In other Lennox International news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $253,030.00. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $2,008,045.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,588 shares in the company, valued at $27,432,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,519,744. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Lennox International by 3.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Lennox International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LII traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.52. 8,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,691. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $221.96 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.18 and a 200 day moving average of $251.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.