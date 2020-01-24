Brokerages Anticipate Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Announce $12.76 EPS

Equities analysts expect Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to post $12.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.24. Alphabet reported earnings per share of $12.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $46.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.84 to $47.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $54.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $50.73 to $60.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,464.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $18.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,466.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,644. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,500.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,384.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,263.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1,011.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

