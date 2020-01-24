Britvic (LON:BVIC) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upgraded Britvic to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 996.79 ($13.11).

BVIC stock opened at GBX 892 ($11.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 835.50 ($10.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 899.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 927.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $8.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

In other news, insider Matt Barwell sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.73), for a total transaction of £152,818.16 ($201,023.63). Insiders have bought 56 shares of company stock worth $52,486 over the last three months.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

