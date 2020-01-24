Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,749,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,192,000 after buying an additional 3,816,247 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 238,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,418,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,737,000 after buying an additional 300,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

In other news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,831,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,153,140. The firm has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

