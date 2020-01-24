Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.80. 897,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,153,140. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

