Brightworth Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Brightworth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485,046 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,901,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,383 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,357,000 after purchasing an additional 814,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,508,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.78. 3,104,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,119. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $85.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

