Brightworth Takes $1.49 Million Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Brightworth acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 116,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.68. 720,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,029. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.35. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

