Brightworth Acquires 227 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,458,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,669. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

