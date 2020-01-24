Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.35

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 5236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNRL. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.85.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

