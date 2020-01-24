Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million.

NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $377.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30.

In related news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. Company insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

BWB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

