Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $329.34

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $329.34 and traded as high as $366.60. Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at $364.00, with a volume of 250,042 shares traded.

BRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 342 ($4.50) to GBX 359 ($4.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Shore Capital upped their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brewin Dolphin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.20 ($4.69).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 21.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 361.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 329.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.40. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.96%.

In other news, insider David Richardson Nicol sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.37), for a total value of £53,073.52 ($69,815.21).

About Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.