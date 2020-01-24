Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 41,885 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,885 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after purchasing an additional 559,040 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 677,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2,298.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after purchasing an additional 592,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $3,866,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.10.

Iqvia stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.73. 4,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $123.57 and a 12 month high of $164.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.64.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

