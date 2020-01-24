Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,029,000 after buying an additional 827,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,635,000 after purchasing an additional 271,977 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,584,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,553,000 after purchasing an additional 196,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,679,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,783,000 after purchasing an additional 34,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,468,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,463,000 after purchasing an additional 98,370 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of AWK traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,509. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.05. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $92.36 and a 52-week high of $135.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

