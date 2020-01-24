Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens set a $48.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

In related news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $44,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Williamson Scott bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,828 shares of company stock valued at $9,695,889. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.61. 60,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,899,627. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

