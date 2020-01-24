Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $16.66 Million Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Keysight Technologies worth $16,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,687 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,090,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $890,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 728,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total value of $1,058,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,024.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.15. 19,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $67.93 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.31.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.