Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.75. The company had a trading volume of 40,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,127. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

