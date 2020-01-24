Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 2,787 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.14% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 59.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKG stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.69. The stock had a trading volume of 138,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,839. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.24.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus set a $118.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

