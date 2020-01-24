Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 11,380 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,488 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.83. 496,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,641. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $302.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

