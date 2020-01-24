BP’s (BP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BP. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.50) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Main First Bank initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 613.13 ($8.07).

Shares of BP traded up GBX 3.95 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 486.10 ($6.39). 30,127,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 483.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 502.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £306.15 ($402.72). Insiders acquired 193 shares of company stock valued at $94,662 over the last ninety days.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

