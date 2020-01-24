BP plc (NYSE:BP) Stake Boosted by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 659.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,204 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 29.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $344,610,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter worth approximately $53,354,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 812.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 976,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after buying an additional 869,110 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter worth approximately $29,537,000. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

BP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 454,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP plc has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

