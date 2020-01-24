BP (LON:BP) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BP. Main First Bank assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 605 ($7.96) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 615.63 ($8.10).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 487.80 ($6.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 483.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 502.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.03 billion and a PE ratio of 20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67).

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £306.15 ($402.72). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 193 shares of company stock valued at $94,662.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

